Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $490.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

