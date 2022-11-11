Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $522,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

