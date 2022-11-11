Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,387 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

