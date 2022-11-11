Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.84 on Monday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 522.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.