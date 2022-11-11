VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 866.1% in October

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 866.1% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CIZ stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

