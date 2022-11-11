VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CDC opened at $63.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
