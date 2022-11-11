VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDC opened at $63.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,197,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 582,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 301,665 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.