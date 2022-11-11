Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 8th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.73 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $595.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.30.
Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
