Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

VWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 5.08.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded up 0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.32. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 2.13 and a 52 week high of 12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of 75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 76.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 255,832 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

