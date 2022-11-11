Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Volta from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Volta alerts:

Volta Stock Performance

VLTA stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Institutional Trading of Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Volta had a negative net margin of 562.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.56%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volta by 10.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Volta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.