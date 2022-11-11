Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.06 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.04 million and $20.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00018205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29880244 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $29,047,296.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

