W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

GWW opened at $608.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.88 and a 200-day moving average of $511.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

