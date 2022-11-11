Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 619.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,242,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

