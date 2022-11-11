Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 130,114 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.30 million, a PE ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

