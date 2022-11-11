Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $490,000.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIXU opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.