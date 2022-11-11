Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,863 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Timken by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,882 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Trading Up 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

