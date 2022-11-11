Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.79 Million in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,500,000.

Shares of ASCBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

