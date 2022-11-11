Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.01 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 204,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

