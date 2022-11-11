Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 5.9 %

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

WERN stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.