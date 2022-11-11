Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 162,191 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ACV Auctions worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.31 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

