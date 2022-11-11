Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 26,315 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of FibroGen worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,349,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,387,000 after purchasing an additional 313,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $16.16 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.