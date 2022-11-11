Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Up 8.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:LTHM opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

