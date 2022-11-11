Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 234,000 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.
SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance
SKGRU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile
SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.
