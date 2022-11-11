Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 290,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,083. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $387.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

