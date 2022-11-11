Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

