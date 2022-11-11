Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Pictet Asset Management SA’s 10th Largest Position

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.66% of Waste Connections worth $846,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.7 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.85. 78,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

