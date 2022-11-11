Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion. Waters also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.66-$3.76 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.28. 8,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average is $314.40. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

