Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $819.72 million-$836.45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.20 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.70. 9,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,045. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.40.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Waters by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.