Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $819.72 million-$836.45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.20 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.39. 8,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,045. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

About Waters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.