Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.97

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $284.97 and last traded at $284.97, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.97.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

About Watsco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

