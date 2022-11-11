Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 16,845 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 62,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 223.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 256,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

