Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

