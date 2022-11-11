Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $129.74 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

