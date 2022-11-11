Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

