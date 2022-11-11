Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

