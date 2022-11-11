Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $147.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

