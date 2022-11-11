Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $45.64.
