Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

