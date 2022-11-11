Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently:

11/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

