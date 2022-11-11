Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00.

11/8/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/8/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.