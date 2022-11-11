Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock worth $780,726. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

