Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.