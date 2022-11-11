Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $118.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.
ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.
Ashland Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE ASH opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.
