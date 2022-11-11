Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $118.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE ASH opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.