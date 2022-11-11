Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$348.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.30.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

