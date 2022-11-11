Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 916,835 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 5.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.71% of Western Midstream Partners worth $348,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WES traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 44,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.