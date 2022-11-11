Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 287,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 104,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$54.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.
Read More
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.