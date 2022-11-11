Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 287,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 104,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$54.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

