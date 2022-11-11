Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Up 9.4 %

Westlake stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.