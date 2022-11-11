Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

