WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,975

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.19) to GBX 1,390 ($16.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,980.71 ($22.81).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,394.50 ($16.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -52.08. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,110 ($12.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,730 ($19.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,286.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.04) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($48,117.44).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

