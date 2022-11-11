WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.60 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $400.62 million and $22.60 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00038233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.09 or 0.30996830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

