WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s current price.

WILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,085. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The company has a market cap of C$379.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

